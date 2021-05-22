Webster Bank N. A. Sells 175 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 415,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after acquiring an additional 153,405 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $78.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,472,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,396. The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,911.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

