Webster Bank N. A. Sells 849 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.39. 183,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,810. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $135.16 and a 12-month high of $192.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.21.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

