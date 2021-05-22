Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,546,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

