Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,312,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,576,711. The stock has a market cap of $189.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.