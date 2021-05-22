Wells Fargo & Company Raises EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $5.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.29.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 1,810,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

