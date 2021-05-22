Wells Fargo & Company Raises PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $37.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPL. Mizuho upped their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,152,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,292. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. PPL has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 97,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 90,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

