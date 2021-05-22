Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Buy Rating for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

International Paper stock opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $64.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

