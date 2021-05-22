Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Buy Rating for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.
International Paper stock opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $64.62.
In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
