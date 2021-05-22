Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Welltower also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72-0.77 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.10.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $73.28. 1,219,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,712. Welltower has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

