Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,706 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $132.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.19. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

