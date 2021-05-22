Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,706 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $132.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.19. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.82 and a beta of 1.93.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
