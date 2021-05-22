Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,346 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $476,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8,982.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 377,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,831,000 after buying an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $190,327.80. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,648 shares of company stock worth $3,751,459. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $78.89 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

