Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 11,045 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

