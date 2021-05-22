Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $456,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

