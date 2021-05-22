Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

EPD stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

