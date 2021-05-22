Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,128 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.41.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

