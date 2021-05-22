Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $341,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

BDX opened at $244.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

