Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $543,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

CINF stock opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $122.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

