WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of VONG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.71. 347,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,665. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

