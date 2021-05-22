WESCAP Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in VMware by 880.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 18,554.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $161.38. 721,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,518. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day moving average of $146.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.84.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

