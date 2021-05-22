WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 3,888 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,677. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

