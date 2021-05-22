Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

