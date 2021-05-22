Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Raised to $20.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.06.

NYSE WES opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after acquiring an additional 891,972 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

