Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to post $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $9.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $10.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $10.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

WLK traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.48. 337,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.52. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $105.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,940,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

