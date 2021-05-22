Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,505 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool makes up approximately 0.6% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 1.83% of Whirlpool worth $252,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after acquiring an additional 215,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 208,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,063,000 after acquiring an additional 161,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,004. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

