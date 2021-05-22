Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.73 million.

WLMS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 151,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,099. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 million, a PE ratio of 121.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.