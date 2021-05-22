Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WIX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.28.

Wix.com stock opened at $248.16 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $195.61 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.31. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

