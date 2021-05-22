Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $309.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $284.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $163.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.76.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Watsco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

