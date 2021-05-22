Wolfe Research Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $93.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective upped by Wolfe Research from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,361,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,880. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 297,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 93,362 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 159,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

