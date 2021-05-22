Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 511,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,278. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,637. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

