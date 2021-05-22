Wolves of Wall Street Market Cap Hits $739,795.16 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for about $140.54 or 0.00363950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $739,795.16 and approximately $17,242.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00065178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.31 or 0.00920122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00091534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,264 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.