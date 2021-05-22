Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.10.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $5,790,376.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,618 shares of company stock worth $10,320,005 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 576,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1,302.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 149,764 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

