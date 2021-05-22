World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.77 Million

Analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report $122.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.35 million to $124.18 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $123.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $530.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $542.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $568.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of WRLD opened at $155.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.92. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $170.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in World Acceptance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in World Acceptance by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

