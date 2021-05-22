xBTC Market Capitalization Achieves $1.05 Million (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, xBTC has traded down 46.3% against the dollar. One xBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $30,215.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00062141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00372718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00195153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.86 or 0.00882127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.