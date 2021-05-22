Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,024 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 235,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 318,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

