Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Xylem reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

XYL opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $121.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

