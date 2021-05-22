XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0038

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $49.09 million and approximately $449,125.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.31 or 0.00990039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00096381 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.57 or 0.08261060 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.