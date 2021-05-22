YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $94.00 at KeyCorp

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE:YETI opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. YETI has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $993,265.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,389.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,396 shares of company stock worth $8,153,178. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in YETI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,091,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

