Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.95 Million

Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post sales of $496.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $517.38 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $543.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

NYSE AEL opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,322 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,873,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $49,765,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $39,492,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $31,530,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

