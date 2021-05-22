Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $589.78 Million

Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report $589.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $583.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $594.90 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $550.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $136,985.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,088.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $126.49. The company had a trading volume of 105,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,382. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $133.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.90%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.