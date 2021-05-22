Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MANH stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $132.37. 253,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,926. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $146.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 1.94.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
