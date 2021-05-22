Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $132.37. 253,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,926. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $146.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

