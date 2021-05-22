Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.53. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.413 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,699,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 122,458 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

