Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.86) by ($2.14).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCNA. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the first quarter worth about $92,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in NuCana during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCNA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.29. 411,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.75. NuCana has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

