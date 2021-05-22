Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.16. ServiceNow posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Argus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $469.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,465. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $352.07 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 132.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.