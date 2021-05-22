Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to announce $60.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.63 million and the highest is $60.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $169.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $244.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $246.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $270.19 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $273.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million.

Several research firms have commented on SHEN. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $50.60 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.33.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

