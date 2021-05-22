Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.01. TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on FTI shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.21. 2,916,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,038. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344,299 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $118,889,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $134,428,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after buying an additional 5,545,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 79.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 4,978,229 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

