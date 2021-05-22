Zacks: Analysts Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is ($0.67). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($3.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $537.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.