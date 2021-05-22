Zacks: Analysts Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. Edap Tms reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $155,000.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $233.21 million, a P/E ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

