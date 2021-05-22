Zacks: Analysts Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.03. The Progressive posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $99.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $107.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $1,563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

