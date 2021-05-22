Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will announce sales of $30.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the lowest is $29.90 million. Altabancorp reported sales of $31.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year sales of $121.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.54 million to $122.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $130.59 million, with estimates ranging from $128.67 million to $133.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

ALTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Altabancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Altabancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $872.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

