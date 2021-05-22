Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will announce $1.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.66. American Woodmark posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Shares of AMWD stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $94.00. 65,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.27. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.27.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

