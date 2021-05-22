Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $853.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post $853.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $794.42 million and the highest is $885.54 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $682.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.15.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,168 shares of company stock worth $25,474,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $327.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.77. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $165.10 and a twelve month high of $349.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

